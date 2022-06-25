Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,192 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

