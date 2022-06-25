Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,295,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Otter Tail (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.