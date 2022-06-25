Diversified Trust Co Has $274,000 Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.