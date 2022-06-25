Diversified Trust Co Has $322,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

