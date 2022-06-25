Diversified Trust Co Invests $293,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

