Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

