Diversified Trust Co Makes New $311,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 270,151 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.