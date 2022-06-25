Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of POR opened at $47.00 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.