Diversified Trust Co Takes $339,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $176,209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

