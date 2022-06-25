DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,711,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 198,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.