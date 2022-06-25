DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,956 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 139.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 246.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,900.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,336 shares of company stock worth $1,633,198. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

