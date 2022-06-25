DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 19,566 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.