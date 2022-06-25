DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,053 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Hercules Capital worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 648,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.