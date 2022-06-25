DNB Asset Management AS Sells 53,727 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,727 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.12 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

