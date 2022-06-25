DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 15.6% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

