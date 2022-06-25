Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$8.82.
In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
