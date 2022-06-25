Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

