DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head to Head Review

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97%

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.36 $78.11 million $1.64 6.09 CarGurus $951.37 million 2.94 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -31.96

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarGurus. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.55%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $43.45, suggesting a potential upside of 83.74%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats CarGurus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

