DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.07

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 3854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
