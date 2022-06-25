DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.07

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 3854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.