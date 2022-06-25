DTE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

