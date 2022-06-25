DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.