DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DD opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

