DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

