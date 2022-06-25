Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

