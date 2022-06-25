eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lifted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

