Efforce Price Tops $0.0764 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Efforce has a market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $693,851.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.78 or 1.00019737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce (WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling Efforce

