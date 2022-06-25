Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

