Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $325.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.98. The firm has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

