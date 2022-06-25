Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Up 4.6%

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.14 and last traded at C$38.92. 81,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 396,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

