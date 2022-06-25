Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.83. 112,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,716,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,945,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.