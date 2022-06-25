Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $205.09

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.09 and last traded at $205.09, with a volume of 488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.63.

A number of analysts have commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

