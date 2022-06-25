EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

EOG stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

