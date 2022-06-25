Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.20 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,179,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.