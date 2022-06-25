Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.94

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 51421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 237,203 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth $562,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth $927,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 623,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

