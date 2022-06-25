Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile
