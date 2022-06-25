Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. The company's flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

