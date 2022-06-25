Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.