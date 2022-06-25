Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

ETSY opened at $83.62 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

