Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

