Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Up 8.8%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.14. 12,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 463,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

