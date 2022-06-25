FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Reduced by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.