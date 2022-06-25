Family Legacy Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

