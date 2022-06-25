Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $510.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

