Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes $48,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

