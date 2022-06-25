Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

