Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

