Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

