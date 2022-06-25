Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.