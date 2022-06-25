Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.