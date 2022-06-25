Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

