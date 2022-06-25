Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.