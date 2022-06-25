Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.